Digital radar goes on combat duty in central Russia

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A Gamma-S1 digital radar station has assumed combat duty in the Kirov Region in the central-eastern part of European Russia for airspace control, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

The radar arrived for the Central Military District’s radio-technical troops under the defense procurement plan, the press office said.

"A Gamma-S1 digital radar station has gone on combat duty today. The radar will control the airspace in the Kirov Region," the press office said.

The Gamma-S1 radar is designed to control the airspace within a surveillance area of 10 to 300 km. The radar detects and tracks a broad range of modern and perspective air attack weapons, including aircraft-launched missiles, amid electronic warfare measures.

The radar automatically provides data on the routes of aerial objects to alert Air Force units. The radar’s crew comprises three men and its deployment does not exceed 40 minutes.

Russia’s radio-technical troops daily monitor the airspace in the country’s 29 regions, tracking the movement of over 500 aircraft, of which about 200 cross the state border.