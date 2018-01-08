UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The January 6 attack of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) caused no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria as they continue operating as usual, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"No casualties or damage of property were reported by Russian military facilities. The Russian Hmeymim air base and Tartus logistics center continue operating as planned," the statement said.

"During the hours of darkness Russian air defense facilities made clear 13 remoted unknown small-sized air targets approaching the Russian military assets. Ten combat UAVs were approaching Russia’s Hmeymim air base and three more - the logistics center of Tartus," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Accourding to the statement, the decisions made by militants related to the UAV attack on Russian facilities in Syria could have been received from a country with high technological potential.

"Engineering solutions used by terrorists when attacking Russian facilities in Syria could have been received only from a country with high technological potential on providing satellite navigation and distant control of firing competently assembled self-made explosive devices in appointed place," the statement said.

Terrorists used self-made explosive devices containing foreign-made explosives, the ministry added.