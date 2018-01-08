Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria

Military & Defense
January 08, 19:14 UTC+3

The decisions made by militants related to the UAV attack on Russian facilities in Syria could have been received from a country with high technological potential

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitsky/The Press Center of Russia’s Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The January 6 attack of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) caused no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria as they continue operating as usual, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"No casualties or damage of property were reported by Russian military facilities. The Russian Hmeymim air base and Tartus logistics center continue operating as planned," the statement said.

Gallery
4 photo
Russia's S-400 air defense systems
© Russian Defense Ministry

Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria

"During the hours of darkness Russian air defense facilities made clear 13 remoted unknown small-sized air targets approaching the Russian military assets. Ten combat UAVs were approaching Russia’s Hmeymim air base and three more - the logistics center of Tartus,"  Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Accourding to the statement, the decisions made by militants related to the UAV attack on Russian facilities in Syria could have been received from a country with high technological potential.

"Engineering solutions used by terrorists when attacking Russian facilities in Syria could have been received only from a country with high technological potential on providing satellite navigation and distant control of firing competently assembled self-made explosive devices in appointed place," the statement said.

Terrorists used self-made explosive devices containing foreign-made explosives, the ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
2
Arrival of US destroyer in Ukraine’s major port posing no risk for Russia - Russian MP
3
Talks between North Korea, South Korea begin in border town of Panmunjom
4
Russia not planning to leave WTO amid pork dispute - economy ministry
5
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
6
Diplomat slams Hmeymim base shelling as provocation to derail Syrian congress
7
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама