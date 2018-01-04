Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Pacific Fleet ships wrap up visit to Shanghai

Military & Defense
January 04, 16:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Shanghai became the last foreign port visited by the Russian warships as part of its Southeast Asian voyage

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. A unit of the Russian Pacific Fleet warships has completed a four-day unofficial visit to the Chinese port of Shanghai and set off for Vladivostok, the fleet’s press service said on Thursday.

"The Admiral Panteleyev large antisubmarine warfare ship and the Boris Butoma large ship tanker have completed a visit to Shanghai. The Pacific Fleet’s sailors spent several days at the Usun naval base and took part in a number of sports competitions with Chinese servicemen," the press service said.

Shanghai became the last foreign port visited by the Russian warships as part of its Southeast Asian voyage. The Admiral Panteleyev and the Boris Butoma previously called at ports of Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand and will return to their homeport of Vladivostok on January 8.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moldova needs reset in its relations with Russia - President Dodon
2
Ukraine turns into raw materials colony for wealthy European countries - politician
3
Two military personnel killed in Hmeymim airbase shelling December 31
4
Kamchatka volcano spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
5
Greek Defense Ministry confirms Russian Su-24M bomber was downed in Syrian airspace
6
Chechnya’s leader nails double standards of US social media
7
Russia to offer MiG-29 aircraft at Argentina’s tender for fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама