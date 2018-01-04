Russian Pacific Fleet ships wrap up visit to Shanghai

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. A unit of the Russian Pacific Fleet warships has completed a four-day unofficial visit to the Chinese port of Shanghai and set off for Vladivostok, the fleet’s press service said on Thursday.

"The Admiral Panteleyev large antisubmarine warfare ship and the Boris Butoma large ship tanker have completed a visit to Shanghai. The Pacific Fleet’s sailors spent several days at the Usun naval base and took part in a number of sports competitions with Chinese servicemen," the press service said.

Shanghai became the last foreign port visited by the Russian warships as part of its Southeast Asian voyage. The Admiral Panteleyev and the Boris Butoma previously called at ports of Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand and will return to their homeport of Vladivostok on January 8.