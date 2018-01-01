Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s radio-technical troops detect over 600,000 aerial objects in 2017

Military & Defense
January 01, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Standby and high-alert radar stations and radar complexes are capable of detecting aerial objects at a distance of over 400 km and at an altitude of 100 km

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The radio-technical troops of Russia’s Aerospace Force detected and tracked over 600,000 various aerial objects in 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"As of today, the radio-technical troops of the Aerospace Force are equipped with radar stations and radar complexes capable of detecting the entire range of aerial objects, including those based on Stealth technology, in any time of the year, day or night, irrespective of weather conditions and jamming," the Defense Ministry said.

Standby and high-alert radar stations and radar complexes are capable of detecting aerial objects at a distance of over 400 km and at an altitude of 100 km. They are capable of automatically detecting and tracking over 200 various targets at a time: aircraft, helicopters, remote-controlled planes and missiles at low, medium and high altitudes.

