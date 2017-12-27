Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transnistria declares army deserter amnesty

Military & Defense
December 27, 17:30 UTC+3 TIRASPOL

The amnesty applies to those convicted for leaving their military units without permission, desertion and draft evasion and will be in place for a year

Share
1 pages in this article

TIRASPOL, December 27. /TASS/. The Transnistrian parliament has endorsed President Vadim Krasnoselsky’s proposal to declare amnesty timed for the 22nd anniversary of adopting the Constitution of the unrecognized republic, the parliament’s press service reported on Wednesday.

The amnesty applies to those convicted for leaving their military units without permission, desertion and draft evasion and will be in place for a year. Deserters will be pardoned in the event of their voluntary appearance and return to military service.

Read also
Tiraspol, Transnistria

Russian envoy calls for intensifying Transnistria talks

The document stipulates that deserters who fled as part of a group or left their military units with the arms entrusted to them do not fall under the amnesty.

The parliament noted that a total of 1,698 people had been convicted for army desertion in Transnistria over the past ten years, 98% of them - for leaving their units without permission. Of these, about 200 military servicemen were sentenced to prison terms, while the rest got suspended sentences.

According to Transnistria’s Defense Ministry, after the introduction of a working day for conscript soldiers this year the situation in the army has improved substantially. A soldier’s escape from his unit has been registered only once within this period of time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Casualties reported following St Petersburg store explosion
2
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
Russia’s new armament program to focus on precision weapons
5
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
6
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets sets off for Barents Sea after state trials
7
Facebook explains reason behind blocking of Chechen head’s accounts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама