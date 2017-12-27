Transnistria declares army deserter amnesty

TIRASPOL, December 27. /TASS/. The Transnistrian parliament has endorsed President Vadim Krasnoselsky’s proposal to declare amnesty timed for the 22nd anniversary of adopting the Constitution of the unrecognized republic, the parliament’s press service reported on Wednesday.

The amnesty applies to those convicted for leaving their military units without permission, desertion and draft evasion and will be in place for a year. Deserters will be pardoned in the event of their voluntary appearance and return to military service.

The document stipulates that deserters who fled as part of a group or left their military units with the arms entrusted to them do not fall under the amnesty.

The parliament noted that a total of 1,698 people had been convicted for army desertion in Transnistria over the past ten years, 98% of them - for leaving their units without permission. Of these, about 200 military servicemen were sentenced to prison terms, while the rest got suspended sentences.

According to Transnistria’s Defense Ministry, after the introduction of a working day for conscript soldiers this year the situation in the army has improved substantially. A soldier’s escape from his unit has been registered only once within this period of time.