Special forces storm Moscow factory building, hunt for gunman underway

Military & Defense
December 27, 15:05 UTC+3

There are no hostages inside

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Special units of Russia’s National Guard have entered the Menshevik pastry-making factory building in southeastern Moscow, where its former owner went on a shooting spree, spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s press service, Yury Titov, said.

"The special forces are working inside the building and a mopping-up operation is underway. There are no hostages inside. The shooter's exact location has not been found," he said.

The spokesman said police officers, the National Guard and special services were taking steps to detain the gunman who killed a person in the factory’s building on Wednesday morning.

"At the moment, one person is dead, there is no information on the wounded people," he said.

As of now, police and the National Guard have completed checks at the factory, but its former director, who went on a shooting spree, has not been found, the Interior Ministry’s press service added.

"Now the search area for the man, who shot a citizen this morning, has been expanded. The efforts to search for him and detain him are ongoing," the spokesman said.

A TASS correspondent reports that the personnel of emergencies services are leaving the area near the factory. The cordon is still in place.

