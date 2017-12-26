Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's security chief points out most bomb scares traced to overseas origin

Military & Defense
December 26, 12:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

About one million people have been evacuated from more than 2,500 facilities across Russia since September

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has said that calls on bombs allegedly planted in 2,500 facilities in Russia had been received from "telephone terrorists" in the United States, Ukraine, Turkey and Japan.

Read also

Russia’s upper house cracks down on hoax bomb calls

"About one million people have been evacuated from more than 2,500 facilities across Russia since September because of hoax bomb calls," he said in an interview with Russia’s Argumenti i Fakty newspaper. "Fake bomb calls were received in 75 regions of Russia." The investigation showed that the overwhelming majority of calls came from abroad via IP telephony, in particular, from Turkey, Ukraine, the US and Japan," Patrushev added. "That was why we intensified cooperation with our foreign partners to pool efforts to search for and bring to justice those involved in such crimes."

Speaking about cooperation between intelligence services, he recalled the terror attack in St. Petersburg prevented with the help of the US special services." "For their part, Russia’s intelligence agencies, after obtaining data on terrorist threats against the US and other countries, are always ready to hand it over to their foreign counterparts," Patrushev assured.

According to the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, calls on bombs allegedly planted in public places are basically aimed at intimidating the population and creating conditions for destabilizing the situation in the country as well as checking whether government agencies are ready to respond to such challenges. "It is impossible not to react to telephone threats, because real threats can be hidden in the avalanche of fake bomb calls," he noted. "The core task of law enforcement agencies and intelligence services is to prevent a terror attack, so they have to handle every such call.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама