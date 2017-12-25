Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) expects to deliver the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren and the third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov to the Russian Navy by the yearend, USC Head Alexei Rakhmanov said on Monday.

"Considering that the Makarov is very much needed by the Navy, there is a hope that we’ll raise the flag this year. I believe that we will deliver the Gren also this year. We have resolved the issues with its electromagnetic field and armament," he said.

According to the USC chief, there is "actually 100% readiness" for the delivery of the frigate Admiral Makarov and it is important to hand it over this year so that the frigate’s crew can immediately start undergoing training and begin testing all the systems and practicing combat missions.

Speaking about the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren, the USC chief noted that the warship’s project had been remade at least three times to comply with the Navy’s requirements.

"The primary technical assignment and the current ship are completely two different vessels. The second warship of this series (the Pyotr Morgunov) will be finalized, considering the remarks made with regard to the Ivan Gren," the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation said.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in December 2004 and put afloat in May 2012.

The ship started undergoing sea trials in June 2016. On order from Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Yantar Shipyard will build another ship of this class, the Pyotr Morgunov, which is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2018.

Project 11711 warships are designed to land marines on a coastal area seized by the enemy and transport military hardware and equipment. The warship can carry 13 tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, and also up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with three 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport and combat helicopters.

The warship has a displacement of 5,000 tons, a length of 120 meters, a width of 16.5 meters, a speed of 18 knots and a sea endurance of 30 days.

The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012 and floated out on September 2, 2015. The frigate is expected to be delivered to the Russian Navy this year. The Project 11356 frigates are designed to fight hostile surface ships and submarines and repel air attacks on their own and as part of naval task forces. They carry universal missile and artillery armament and feature modern radio-technical capabilities for anti-submarine and air defense.

The warships of this class have a displacement of about 4,000 tonnes, a length of 125 meters and a speed of 30 knots and a sea endurance of 30 days.

The first two warships of this series, the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen, also built at the Yantar Shipyard, were commissioned on March 11 and June 7, 2016 and are now performing missions as part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.