MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A Russian Pacific Fleet task force completed its informal visit to Singapore on Sunday, press service of the Eastern Military District reported.

"Today the task force of the Pacific Fleet, comprising the Admiral Panteleev large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker, completed its unofficial visit to the Republic of Singapore. Navy men of the Pacific Fleet were guests in the main naval base of the country - Changi, where they held sport competitions together with servicemen of the Republic of Singapore’s Navy," the press service said.

Russian seamen also toured Singapore’s landmark sites by bus, while city residents and guests were able to visit the Admiral Panteleev.

Further to cultural activities, the Pacific Fleet task force replenished foods and fuel stocks and continued delivering assigned tasks. The task force continues its voyage.