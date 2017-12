MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia is close to development of the first prototype model of the future strategic bomber (PAK DA), defense and security committee chairman of the Federation Council Viktor Bondarev told TASS on Saturday.

"We have already been very close to making the first prototype model," Bondarev said.

Research and development work is close to completion under the future multifunctional bomber project - the plane for subsequent replacement of Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers, he said.

PAK DA introduction into service is planned to start in 2025-2030 after tests, Bondarev noted.

The new strategic bomber can be presented to the public in 2018 and the maiden flight of upgraded Tu-160M2 bomber is also scheduled in the same year, Russia’s deputy defense minister Yuri Borisov said earlier.