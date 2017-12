MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is not going to participate in escalation of the "arms race" with the U.S., head of the Federation Council's defense and security committee, and former Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Force, Viktor Bondarev told TASS on Saturday.

"I would like to stress, Russia would not escalate the arms race, as we are not going to attack anybody," he said. "This is why, it is not worth expecting the tension’s escalation from our side."

"If this escalation may develop, then only from overseas, and its forms and scale are hard to predict."

The U.S. military have been working on hypersonic weapons (its X-51 cruise missile has passed tests), the country "threatens to quit the INF Treaty (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty - TASS), continue building up the nuclear potential," he continued.

"To every possible threat our state program of weapons has a worthy response. But, at the same time, Russia focuses not on repelling possible attacks, but on continuing improvement of the country’s defense, on design and supplies of newest precision weapons and equipment," he said.

The new state program to 2027 reflects "fundamental, not temporary, tasks," he stressed. They, in addition to the listed above, include development of the defense industry, further modernization of the Armed Forces, and high-quality training.