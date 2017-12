BALASHIKHA (Moscow Region), December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Force received over 80 launchers of Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems in 2012-2017, Chief of Staff of the Strategic Missile Force Lieutenant-General Alexander Ponomarenko said at an enlarged board meeting of the Defense Ministry on Friday.

"Large-scale efforts were taken during this period to rearm troops with new missile systems. The troops received over 80 Yars missile system launchers, which made it possible to place 12 missile regiments on combat alert," Ponomarenko said.

"These efforts increased the share of modern combat hardware in the Strategic Missile Force’s grouping by 1.6 times," the general said.

"Over this period, more than 40 successful launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles were conducted. They confirmed the reliability of our combat missile complexes and the high skills of the personnel," he added.

"The Strategic Missile Force performed its basic function in peacetime, accomplishing the task of strategic nuclear deterrence," Ponomarenko stressed.

"R&D work was carried out to develop new missile systems and their armament capable of breaking through a missile shield both today and in the future," he added.

"Now work is underway to develop the Sarmat missile system equipped with a heavy liquid-propellant missile to replace the Voyevoda ICBM, the chief of staff of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force said.

"The Russian industry is also developing perspective missile complexes that will be characterized both by new carriers and improved combat control systems," the general said.

Today Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces are in the state of constant combat readiness and are capable of accomplishing the tasks they have been assigned, the general said.