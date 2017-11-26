Senator: defense and technology cooperation between Russia and Sudan to reach new level

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Sudan can become one of key intermediaries in further interaction of Russia with Islamic world and the defense and technology cooperation with Khartoum will reach a new level, Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council Viktor Bondarev told TASS.

"It is important for us to strengthen positions in the macro region. Sudan can become one of key intermediaries in further meaningful interaction between Russia and Islamic world. In any case, our cooperation with Sudan in the defense and technology sphere is developing proactively and has almost 50-year history," Bondarev said.

The senator noted that the armament present in Sudan’s arsenal was made in Russia: aircraft, helicopters, SAM systems, small arms and armored vehicles. "I believe our cooperation will reach a new level now, when Sudan initiates re-equipment of the army. This is evidenced by agreements reached during the meeting of Russia’s defense minister with the leader of Sudan," Bondarev said. Options of joint production of defense equipment are considered, he said. "I think that our export of arms and materiel to this country will grow. This will meet interests of international security and economic interests," Bondarev added.