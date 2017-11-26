Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senator: defense and technology cooperation between Russia and Sudan to reach new level

Military & Defense
November 26, 4:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sudan can become one of key intermediaries in further meaningful interaction between Russia and Islamic world, said Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council

Share
1 pages in this article
Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council Viktor Bondarev

Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council Viktor Bondarev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Sudan can become one of key intermediaries in further interaction of Russia with Islamic world and the defense and technology cooperation with Khartoum will reach a new level, Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council Viktor Bondarev told TASS.

"It is important for us to strengthen positions in the macro region. Sudan can become one of key intermediaries in further meaningful interaction between Russia and Islamic world. In any case, our cooperation with Sudan in the defense and technology sphere is developing proactively and has almost 50-year history," Bondarev said.

The senator noted that the armament present in Sudan’s arsenal was made in Russia: aircraft, helicopters, SAM systems, small arms and armored vehicles. "I believe our cooperation will reach a new level now, when Sudan initiates re-equipment of the army. This is evidenced by agreements reached during the meeting of Russia’s defense minister with the leader of Sudan," Bondarev said. Options of joint production of defense equipment are considered, he said. "I think that our export of arms and materiel to this country will grow. This will meet interests of international security and economic interests," Bondarev added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
19
International Dubai Air Show
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky’s body to be airlifted to Moscow on Saturday evening
2
Last respects to be paid to Hvorostovsky in Moscow on November 27
3
Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit Islamic State facilities in northeast Syria
4
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit terrorists targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province
5
Russian regions must learn to earn money - finance minister
6
Senator: defense and technology cooperation between Russia and Sudan to reach new level
7
Russian oceanographic ship may reach Argentine sub search area by end of week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама