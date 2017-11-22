Security chiefs of Russia, Central Asian nations discuss war on terror

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Security chiefs of Russia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held talks in Moscow focusing on the war on terror, Russia’s Security Council press service said on Wednesday.

"A first informal meeting of secretaries of the Security Councils of Russia, Afghanistan and other states of the Central Asian region (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) has taken place," the press service.

The participants "emphasized the need to boost regional cooperation on Afghanistan-related issues, discussed the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, touched upon national reconciliation in Afghanistan and protection of all Afghan ethnic groups’ interests," the press release says.

"[Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay] Patrushev expressed the hope that the practice of such meetings would continue in the future and would allow to enhance practical interaction and to join efforts in the security sphere," the press service said.

Apart from the talks, Patrushev held a separate meeting with Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Mohammad Atmar.

"The Russian-Afghan economic cooperation, interaction among the special services and law enforcement agencies and prospects for cooperation in defense technologies have been discussed," the press release said. The high-ranking officials "paid special attention to the fight against ISIL [former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS] and against other international terrorist organizations operating in the territory of Afghanistan.".