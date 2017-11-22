Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Security chiefs of Russia, Central Asian nations discuss war on terror

Military & Defense
November 22, 18:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Security chiefs of Russia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held talks in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Security chiefs of Russia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held talks in Moscow focusing on the war on terror, Russia’s Security Council press service said on Wednesday.

Read also

Putin warns IS plans to destabilize southern Russia and Central Asia

"A first informal meeting of secretaries of the Security Councils of Russia, Afghanistan and other states of the Central Asian region (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) has taken place," the press service.

The participants "emphasized the need to boost regional cooperation on Afghanistan-related issues, discussed the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, touched upon national reconciliation in Afghanistan and protection of all Afghan ethnic groups’ interests," the press release says.

"[Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay] Patrushev expressed the hope that the practice of such meetings would continue in the future and would allow to enhance practical interaction and to join efforts in the security sphere," the press service said.

Apart from the talks, Patrushev held a separate meeting with Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Mohammad Atmar.

"The Russian-Afghan economic cooperation, interaction among the special services and law enforcement agencies and prospects for cooperation in defense technologies have been discussed," the press release said. The high-ranking officials "paid special attention to the fight against ISIL [former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS] and against other international terrorist organizations operating in the territory of Afghanistan.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Russia’s latest rocket and artillery systems
19
International Dubai Air Show
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria
2
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Syrian opposition’s Moscow group skips Riyadh conference
5
Large-scale combat actions against terrorists in Syria nearing end — Putin
6
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
7
French Foreign Ministry comments on Russian senator's detention in Nice
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама