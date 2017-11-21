Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Farnborough organizers prohibit Russia from displaying military products

Military & Defense
November 21, 13:52 UTC+3

The organizers of the international aerospace show said they take guidance from the British Government’s Export Control Organization

© EPA/HANNAH MCKAY

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. The organizers of the international aerospace show Farnborough have prohibited Russia from displaying military products at next year’s exhibition, the aerospace show’s press-service has notified TASS.

"At Farnborough International, we take guidance from the British Government’s Export Control Organization (ECO) regarding the EU embargo on imports of armaments and military hardware to and from Russia. We welcome all exhibitors, Russian or otherwise, that fall within these ECO guidelines," the press-service said.

Read also

Russia’s participation in Farnborough Air Show 2016 will be formal — minister

The organizers hope that Russian civilian equipment manufacturers will take part in the airshow in 2018, the press service informed TASS.

"Being a major international showcase, Russian participation is really important (for Farnborough - TASS). At the 2016 Airshow we hosted a substantial Russian participation including Ilyushin, Irkut, Russian State Technologies Corporation, Sukhoi, Russian Helicopters, UAC and Volga-Dnepr Group as well as a dedicated Russian Pavilion in Hall 1, we are expecting similar participation in 2018," the spokesperson said.

