Russian destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov enters Norwegian Sea

Military & Defense
November 21, 12:02 UTC+3 MURMANSK

From late August to mid-October, the crew of the Vice-Admiral Kulakov operated in the southern part of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden

MURMANSK, November 21. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has entered the Norwegian Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov earlier stayed in the North Sea to wait out bad weather.

"The crew has switched to the final stage of the voyage. In a few days, the large antisubmarine warfare ship will arrive at the Northern Fleet’s main base, Severomorsk," the press office said.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov left the home base on June 29 jointly with the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov to take part in the naval parade off Kronshtadt. In early August, the warship made a passage from the Baltic to the North Sea as part of a naval group.

The warship has been in distant waters for over three months and a half. From late August to mid-October, the crew of the Vice-Admiral Kulakov operated in the southern part of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The warship ensured Russia’s permanent naval presence in the region and safe merchant shipping. In the second half of October, the sailors performed missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

During its voyage, the Vice-Admiral Kulakov made business calls at Limassol (Cyprus), Salalu (Oman), Alexandria (Egypt) and Lisbon (Portugal).

