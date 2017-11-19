Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry

Military & Defense
November 19, 4:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iskander-M systems are to replace Tocka-U short-range missile systems

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Equipping Russian Ground Forces with Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems to replace Tochka-U short-range ballistic missile systems is 80% complete, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.

"The rearmament of missile formations of the Ground Forces with Iskander-M to replace Tocka-U is ongoing. To date, more than 80% of missile formations already have Iskander-M missile systems in service," the ministry said in a statement on the occasion of the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, celebrated on Sunday.

In addition, Russian troops are receiving modernized Msta-SM 152.4mm self-propelled howitzers, Tornado-G universal multiple rocket launchers and the Khrizantema-S all-weather antitank missile systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
19
International Dubai Air Show
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army clashes with Islamic State in Abu Kamal — SANA
2
Sweden, Uruguay submit ‘compromise’ draft on Syria chemical probe to UN Security Council
3
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
4
Russia completes designing modified Tu-22M3 bomber, upgrade to begin in 2018
5
Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks
6
Russia's defense contractor reveals bulk of Arab states' order portfolio
7
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама