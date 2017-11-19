Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Equipping Russian Ground Forces with Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems to replace Tochka-U short-range ballistic missile systems is 80% complete, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.

"The rearmament of missile formations of the Ground Forces with Iskander-M to replace Tocka-U is ongoing. To date, more than 80% of missile formations already have Iskander-M missile systems in service," the ministry said in a statement on the occasion of the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, celebrated on Sunday.

In addition, Russian troops are receiving modernized Msta-SM 152.4mm self-propelled howitzers, Tornado-G universal multiple rocket launchers and the Khrizantema-S all-weather antitank missile systems.