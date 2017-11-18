Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit Islamic State facilities near Syria’s Abu Kamal

Military & Defense
November 18, 16:40 UTC+3

The bombers had destroyed military personnel, hardware and weapons of the militants

© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Six Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force hit targets of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) near the Syrian city of Abu Kamal on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"On November 18, 2017 six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers delivered air strikes at facilities of the ISIS terrorist group (former name of Islamic State - TASS) near the city of Abu Kamal (Deir ez-Zor province)," the ministry said, noting the bombers had destroyed military personnel, hardware and weapons of the militants.

