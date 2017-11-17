Russia floats out 4th Borei-class strategic nuclear submarine

SEVERODVINSK, November 17. /TASS/. The first modernized Project 955A strategic nuclear submarine, the Prince Vladimir, has been floated out at the Sevmash Shipyard in north Russia, TASS reports from the scene.

The float-out ceremony was attended by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov and Head of the Rubin Central Design Bureau (the Borei Project developer) Igor Vilnit. Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko gave the traditional command to send the submarine down the launching slipway into the water.

"The development and the construction of the series of Project Borei-A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruisers and the eventual development of Project Borei-B submarines with the subsequent construction of fifth-generation nuclear-powered subs are prompted by the provisions of Russia’s naval doctrine and aimed at fulfilling the task of maintaining the armament and equipment of the groupings of strategic submarines in the Pacific and Northern Fleets at a high level," the Navy chief said.

The strategic missile-carrying nuclear-powered submarine Prince Vladimir was laid down in 2012. It will become the fourth sub in the series of eight Borei submarines and the first representative of the improved Project Borei-A.

Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Bursuk earlier said that the submarine Prince Vladimir was expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2018.

Three Borei-class submarines have already been delivered to the Navy. Russia laid down two submarines, the Prince Oleg and the Generalissimus Suvorov, in 2014, the Emperor Alexander III in 2015 and the Prince Pozharsky in 2016. Each such submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.