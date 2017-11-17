Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More news

Russian vessels arrive in Thailand to take part in naval parade

Military & Defense
November 17, 9:19 UTC+3 BANGKOK

The large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea-going tanker Boris Butoma will take part in the parade in Pattaya

Admiral Panteleyev large antisubmarine warfare ship

Admiral Panteleyev large antisubmarine warfare ship

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

BANGKOK, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships have arrived in Thailand to take part in a naval parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russia’s Embassy in Bangkok told TASS on Friday.

The large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea-going tanker Boris Butoma were anchored in Pattaya Bay, the diplomatic mission said. Both vessels and their crew members will take part in the parade in Pattaya on November 19 and 20.

Russia, Thailand sign intergovernmental deal on military cooperation

According to the organizing committee, the parade will involve 25 naval vessels from 18 countries. On Saturday night, sailors will march along Pattaya’s quay. The next day, the vessels will line up in the bay and then Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will inspect the flotilla.

Over the past two years, this is the third time the Russian vessels have arrived in Thailand. In March 2015, the large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev was welcomed in the country, and in December 2016, the large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs paid a visit.

ASEAN was set up on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok. The organization brings together Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Russia has been ASEAN’s dialogue partner since 1996.

