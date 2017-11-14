Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin vows to continue providing financial support to South Ossetia

Military & Defense
November 14, 20:05 UTC+3

A new investment program for 2018-2019 has been prepared, the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 14. /TASS/.Russia will continue to provide financial support to South Ossetia, a new aid program will be endorsed in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his South Ossetian counterpart Anatoly Bibilov.

Read also

South Ossetian leader sees rise in number of his nationals in Russian Army

"We discussed in detail the implementation of the investment program for 2015-2017. A reminder that Russia has earmarked 7.6 bln rubles ($128 mln) for its implementation," the Russian leader said. "I want to stress that Russia will continue to allocate resources for the development of the republic. A new investment program for 2018-2019 has been prepared, which will be endorsed in the near future."

In general, Putin noted stronger trade and economic ties between the two countries. He recalled that Russia is South Ossetia’s key foreign trade partner.

To confirm that, he cited statistics concerning the growth of mutual trade, which grew 50% during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year. Exports of South Ossetian goods to Russia have grown by more than one-quarter. The bilateral intergovernmental commission was tasked with taking additional steps to promote trade, exports and imports.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US bent on keeping its military presence in Syria — Russian analyst
2
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement
3
Russia's new weapons program includes serial supplies of Armata tanks
4
Russian Defense Ministry furnishes genuine photos of IS gunmen leaving Abu Kamal
5
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
7
Putin vows to continue providing financial support to South Ossetia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама