Talks on sales of Russian Su-35 fighter jets to UAE still underway - Russian deputy PM

Military & Defense
November 12, 20:03 UTC+3 DUBAI

It was planned to negotiate the exact number at talks during the Dubai Airshow 2017




DUBAI, November 12. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue talks on supplies of Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Sunday at the Dubai Airshow 2017.

"Talks are underway," he said in reply to a relevant question.

According to earlier reports, the UAE plans to buy more than a squadron of Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E) fighter jets. It was planned to negotiate the exact number at talks during the Dubai Airshow 2017. A TASS source said then that in case of the talks were a success, a contract could be signed before the yearend.

A squadron is a tactical Air Force unit, which consists of formations and wings and also comprises aircraft maintenance personnel. A fighter aviation squadron in the Russian Air Force normally comprises 12 aircraft but their exact number depends on the type of an aviation regiment.

The Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet equipped with a phased array radar and steerable thrusters. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and has a flying range of 3,400 kilometers and a combat radius close to 1,600 kilometers. The fighter jet is armed with a 30mm gun and has 12 hardpoints for carrying bombs and missiles.


