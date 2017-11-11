Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian combat engineers defuse over 400 explosive devices in Deir ez-Zor in 24 hours

Military & Defense
November 11, 22:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Joint efforts of the Russian center’s officers and Syrian governmental officials in the past 24 hours have helped 62 civilians to return to their homes from camps for internally displaced persons

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The demining operation goes ahead in liberated areas of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, thus creating conditions for the city’s future reconstruction, Chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides Lt Gen Sergei Kuralenko told a briefing on Saturday.

"Russian engineers of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces alongside Syrian specialists have searched 21 hectares of southeastern districts of Deir ez-Zor and ten buildings over the past 24 hours. They have tracked and destroyed 405 explosive devices," Kuralenko said.

Joint efforts of the Russian center’s officers and Syrian governmental officials in the past 24 hours have helped 62 civilians to return to their homes from camps for internally displaced persons, 27 people in the Aleppo province, 14 people in the Hama province and 21 in the Homs province.

Preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress are in full swing.

"Fighters of one of the opposition armed units in the Homs de-escalation zone contacted officers of the Russian reconciliation center with a request to assist in attending the Syrian National Dialogue Congress," the Russian general said. "They asked for assistance so that they can leave [the country] to attend the event. The Russian side has begun to negotiate the issue."

The center for reconciliation of warring sides will continue monitoring de-escalation zones. Residents of the populated locality of Ayn Tarma in East Ghouta staged a rally protesting against militants of Faylaq al-Rahman and Jabhat al-Nusra in their area. The protesters demanded that security should be provided for humanitarian organizations, that provocative shelling of government troops should be halted and that Jabhat al-Nusra militants should leave East Ghouta.

To ensure security of civilian population, officers of the Russian reconviction center are holding talks with leaders of the armed opposition operating in East Ghouta, Kuralenko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Khmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize deliveries of humanitarian aid.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows that whole Ukraine will speak Ukrainian language
2
Moscow calls on Kabul to investigate into death of civilians from US airstrikes
3
Argentina edges Russia 1-0 in friendly football match at new stadium in Moscow
4
Russian combat engineers defuse over 400 explosive devices in Deir ez-Zor in 24 hours
5
Russia visa move suggested by political party founded by Ukraine’s ex-PM
6
Putin, Trump call on global community to boost humanitarian support for Syria
7
Russia unveils official match ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup; Messi ‘gives it a try’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама