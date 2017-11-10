Back to Main page
Two servicemen killed in munition blast in East Siberia

Military & Defense
November 10, 13:43 UTC+3

An officer and a contract soldier have died and five other servicemen have been injured in a munition blast in the Trans-Baikal Territory in East Siberia

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. An officer and a contract soldier have died and five other servicemen have been injured in a munition blast at the Tsugol training range in the Trans-Baikal Territory in East Siberia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The commission of Russia’s Eastern Military District has already flown to the incident scene to investigate all the circumstances, the ministry said.

"During the planned work on November 10 to clean the target fields from unexploded munitions at the Tsugol practice range in the Trans-Baikal Territory, a spontaneous munition explosion occurred. The blast killed an officer and a contract soldier while another officer and four contract servicemen received wounds," the Defense Ministry reported.

"The injured servicemen have been promptly taken to a hospital where they are receiving the necessary medical aid. According to a doctors’ report, their injuries are not life-threatening," the Defense Ministry said.

