Russian defense contractor to showcase S-400 air defense system at Dubai Airshow

Military & Defense
November 08, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Almaz-Antey will also demonstrate civil and dual-purpose products

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will showcase mockups of its famous S-400 air defense missile system and other complexes of various ranges along with a full-size model of a facility protection radar at the Dubai Airshow 2017, the company’s press office reported on Wednesday.

Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems

The Dubai Airshow 2017 will be held in the United Arab Emirates on November 12-16.

"The visitors will be able to see the models of the famous S-400 Triumf system in the zone of long-range air defense missile systems, the Buk-M2E in the zone of medium-range surface-to-air missile complexes and the models of the Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM in the zone of small-range antiaircraft missile systems," the company’s press office reported.

Almaz-Antey will also demonstrate civil and dual-purpose products. Specifically, the airshow’s visitors will be able to see a full-size model of the Sova radar station designed to protect facilities, the press office said.

"We are planning to hold a number of meetings and negotiations with the official delegations of the countries participating in the exhibition’s work, with the potential customers of the company’s products, including spare parts and the services for the certification, maintenance, repair and upgrade of air defense systems we manufacture," Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO for Foreign Economic Activity Vyacheslav Dzirkali said.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Gumyonny said in April that the troops started to receive missiles for S-400 systems capable of destroying targets in outer space.

