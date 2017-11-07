Russia’s long-range precision weapons prove high efficiency in Syria — defense minister

Russia faces unfair competition on arms markets, Putin saysMilitary & Defense November 07, 14:15
MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russia’s aircraft and long-range precision weapons have demonstrated their high efficiency in combat operations in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Tuesday.
"Let me note that the armament has shown its high efficiency and reliability in combat operations in Syria. First of all, this relates to aircraft and long-range precision weapons," the defense minister said.