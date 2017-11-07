Back to Main page
Russia, Indonesia start consultations on deliveries of Be-200 amphibious aircraft

Military & Defense
November 07, 11:58 UTC+3 BANGKOK

Technical consultations with the Indonesian Air Force are underway, according to Rosoboronexport

BANGKOK /Thailand/, November 7. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostech corporation) has started technical consultations with Indonesia on deliveries of Be-200 amphibious aircraft, the company’s head for foreign relations management Viktor Brakunov told TASS during the Defense & Security 2017 exhibition.

Earlier, President of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar said that Russia might start deliveries of the Be-200ChS amphibious planes, produced by the Beriev aircraft company, to Indonesia.

"Technical consultations with the Indonesian Air Force on Be-200 aircraft deliveries are underway," said Brakunov, who is heading the company’s delegation at the exhibition.

The Defense & Security 2017 exhibition is being held on November 6-9 in Bangkok. The exhibition has been held since 1985 under the auspices of Thailand’s government and the defense ministry and traditionally gathers the leading producers of arms and equipment for ground forces, navy, aviation and anti-aircraft defenses, as well as their customers.

Реклама