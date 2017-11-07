Back to Main page
Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Cambodia on unofficial visit

Military & Defense
November 07, 9:55 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Russian ships will stay in Cambodia until November 12

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, November 7. /TASS/. A Pacific Fleet squadron arrived in Cambodia’s Sihanoukville (Kompong Saom) port on an unofficial visit on Tuesday, Pacific Fleet spokesman captain 2nd rank Nikolay Voskresensky has said.

Read also

Russia’s Pacific Fleet frogmen brace for new record dives

"Today a Pacific Fleet squadron consisting of the Admiral Panteleev large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker has arrived in [Cambodia’s] Kompong Saom port on an unofficial visit. The first-day schedule includes visits by the Russian ship commanders of the port’s director general, Preah Sihanouk Province governor, Sihanoukville city mayor and the Ream Naval Base commander. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Cambodia Dmitry Tsvetkov will also visit the Russian ships today," the report says.

Locals and the military of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces will be able to visit the Russian ships. There also planned sports events for the Russian and Cambodian seamen and bus tours for the Pacific Fleet sailors across the Preah Sihanouk Province historic spots. The Russian ships will stay in Cambodia until November 12.

