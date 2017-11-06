Back to Main page
Syrian army’s offensive along Euphrates to complete terrorists’ rout - Russia’s top brass

Military & Defense
November 06, 15:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides is solving well these tasks on its own and in interaction with international organizations, the deputy defense minister said

© AP Photo/Max Black

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Syrian government troops’ offensive in the valley of the Euphrates River will eliminate the last terrorist grouping in that country, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"What has to be done now is to complete the offensive in the southeast of Syria along the Euphrates River. Now active operations are underway there. Terrorists are still putting up resistance but their fate is predetermined," he said in an interview with Gazeta web-portal.

In this context, "the issues of the post-conflict settlement, the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure and the provision of necessary humanitarian aid to the population are coming up on the agenda," he added.

The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides (it is stationed at the Hmeymim airbase and has opened a branch at Deir ez-Zor) is solving well these tasks on its own and in interaction with international organizations, the deputy defense minister said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday that a series of strikes delivered last week by Russian Tu-22M3 bombers and the submarine Kolpino against militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) allowed Syrian government troops to launch active offensive operations to eliminate terrorists at their last bridgehead in Syria.

Countries
Syria
Реклама