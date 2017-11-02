Russian deminers clear 275 explosive devices in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor in 24 hours

HMEIMIM /Syria/, November 2. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Defense Ministry’s International Demining Center cleared 275 explosive devices in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor in the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, 25 hectares of the city’s territory and its suburbs have been explored, as well as four kilometers of roads and six buildings. As many as 275 explosive devices have been cleared," the statement reads.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation together with national reconciliation committees continue activities aimed at facilitating the peace process in Syria. "As a result of the activities carried out by the Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides, Syrian law enforcement agencies and armed opposition leaders who signed agreements on joining the ceasefire, ten members of illegal armed groups active in the Homs province have returned to a peaceful life," the Center said.

Besides, talks on improving the humanitarian situation were held with representatives of a number of settlements in the Quneitra province controlled by the armed opposition. "As a result, a highway connecting Umm Batna and Jaba was opened," the statement added.

According to the Russian Center, work is underway to provide humanitarian aid to civilians. Russian military delivered 1.7 tonnes of aid to the Kafr Nan settlement, while Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to 26 people, including five children.

"The Syrian government forces, acting together with the Russian Center for Reconciliation, provided a safe passage to the de-escalation zone number two to a humanitarian convoy set up by the United Nations, International Committee of the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent. The convoy, consisting of 36 trucks, delivered humanitarian aid to the Talbiseh settlement located in the Homs province," the statement said.