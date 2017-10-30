Back to Main page
Security Council to develop Arctic navigation security measures

Military & Defense
October 30, 18:21 UTC+3

The Russian Security Council has prepared measures to enhance security of the Arctic navigation

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council has prepared measures for further security of the Arctic navigation. The authority’s press service said this topic was on agenda of a meeting, chaired by the Council’s Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

"The meeting participants adopted recommendations aimed at development of the complex security system of the Arctic navigation, at effective system of winter supplies, at higher level of the energy security of vitally important facilities in the Russian Arctic zone, at the environmental security in the region," the press service said.

Read also

Unmanned wings: when and how drones will jet over Arctic and Far East skies

In the opening speech, Patrushev said the Arctic region historically plays an important role in providing national security in Russia, in security of its northern borders.

"Russia’s share is about a third part of the Arctic territory, and we must provide for sustainable development of the Russian Federation’s Arctic zone," he said. "First of all - to organize modern transport, energy, information infrastructures, to settle the issue of developing the resources, of the industrial base, of raising the living standards of the Northern peoples."

"We must keep this region as a territory of peace, dialogue and international cooperation," he added. The commission stressed the general situation in the Arctic remains stable and predictable. Russia develops actively the cooperation with the Arctic states.

"At the same time, the meeting participants discussed additional measures aimed at raising effectiveness of the state coordination, of eliminating the problems which hinder implementation of the Strategy for Development of the Russian Federation’s Arctic zone and national security  to 2020," the press service said.

