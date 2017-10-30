Russia hopes Turkey will meet its commitments on de-escalation in Idlib

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Ankara will fulfill its commitments on stabilizing the situation in the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria’s Idlib amid the threat to repel the offensive of radical groups, Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RT TV channels.

"Tensions remain high there and there is still the threat that radical groups based there will carry out the offensive," Lavrentyev said. "We hope that our partners from Turkey will meet their commitments in the de-escalation zone in Idlib and stabilize the situation there," the diplomat said.

In general, the situation on the ground has significantly stabilized, Lavrentyev noted. "Of course, there are certain difficulties amid provocations of certain groups which are staying in the de-escalation zones," he said.

In May 2017, de-escalation zones started being established in Syria in accordance with a decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. At the moment, three zones are operating: in southwestern Syria, in Eastern Ghouta (Damascus suburb) and near Homs. The fourth zone covers the Idlib province and parts of neighboring provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama.