Syrian experience of Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier included in training programs

Military & Defense
October 30, 3:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Navy commander-in-chiefrecalled that Northern Fleet pilots carried out 420 sorties, including 117 at night, hitting 1,252 terrorist facilities

November 24, 2016 is a Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, A Russian task force consisting of Northern Fleet and Black Sea Fleet warships and more than 40 aircraft were involved in an anti-terrorist combat mission in Syria in the autumn and winter of the year 2016.

November 24, 2016 is a Kamov Ka 52 helicopter over Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, A Russian task force consisting of Northern Fleet and Black Sea Fleet warships and more than 40 aircraft were involved in an anti-terrorist combat mission in Syria in the autumn and winter of the year 2016.

© Andrei Luzik/Russian Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The experience acquired by the Russian Navy during the Mediterranean voyage of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and the experience of firing the Kalibr cruise missiles at terrorist positions in Syria from submarines and surface vessels has been analyzed and became part of training programs for Russian seamen, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vladimir Korolyov, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"This experience along with the experience of firing high-precision weapons from Project 636.3 submarines, Project 1135.6 frigates and small missile ships at terrorists’ positions is being analyzed and included in training programs in the naval educational institutions, used in training ship commanders and officers," he said.

Korolyov recalled that Northern Fleet pilots carried out 420 sorties, including 117 at night, hitting 1,252 terrorist facilities.

"The multifunctional air wing of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which includes the Sukhoi Su-33, the Mikoyan MiG-29K aircraft, the Kamov Ka-52, Ka-27PL, Ka-27PS and Ka-29 deck helicopters, was tested for the first time ever under real conditions. That made it possible to perform the entire range of tasks in the airspace over sea and land," Korolyov said.

