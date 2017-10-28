Russian mine engineers defuse 534 explosive devices in Deir ez-Zor over 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian officers of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces continue demining liberated areas of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 34 hectares of the city and its outskirts, more than nine kilometers of roads and 45 buildings have been searched. As many as 534 explosive devices have been tracked and destroyed," the center said.

Over the period the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces has been operating in Deir ez-Zor, 808 hectares of the area, 196 kilometers of roads, 1,604 buildings have been searched and 38,700 explosive devices have been tracked and defused, the center said.