Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength

Military & Defense
October 27, 13:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian defense minister, the military and political situation at Russia’s western border remains tense and tends to aggravate

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is neutralizing the challenges and threats along the country’s western borders by improving the combat strength of Western Military District troops, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"First of all, I want to note that the military and political situation at our western borders remains tense and tends to aggravate," the defense minister said at the ministry’s board meeting.

Four NATO multinational battalion-level tactical groups with a total strength of up to 5,000 servicemen have been deployed in the Baltic states and Poland. Besides, an armored brigade and a combat aviation brigade of the US Army are stationed in Poland and Germany. Work is under way in Eastern European countries to deploy US missile shield elements, the Russian defense minister said.

"The intensity and the scope of operational and combat training of the armed forces of the alliance’s member states near our borders are growing. In the past three months alone, over 30 exercises have been held on the territory of Eastern Europe and the Baltic states," Shoigu said.

