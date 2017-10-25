Back to Main page
Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems

Military & Defense
October 25, 19:25 UTC+3 MINSK

This air defense missile system is an effective means for hitting aircraft and missiles flying at medium, low and extremely low altitudes

MINSK, October 25. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense contractor have signed a deal on the delivery of another battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Our country will get the new armament as part of the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on developing military and technical cooperation dated December 10, 2009," the press office of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

