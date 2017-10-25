Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems

MINSK, October 25. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense contractor have signed a deal on the delivery of another battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Our country will get the new armament as part of the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on developing military and technical cooperation dated December 10, 2009," the press office of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

The first batteries of Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems entered service with the 120th anti-aircraft missile brigade of Air Force and Air Defense Troops in 2011-2012. In early 2014, the 120th brigade set up an air defense battalion comprising three batteries armed with Tor-M2 missile systems, the press office said.

Tor-M2 air defense missile systems also went into operation with the 740th antiaircraft missile brigade late last year.

"The arrival of new air defense missile armament has expanded the combat air defense capabilities of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops," the ministry said.

The Tor-M2 air defense missile system is an effective means to hit aircraft, helicopters, aerodynamic unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles and also other precision weapons flying at medium, low and extremely low altitudes in an adverse air and jamming environment.

The Tor-M2 is characterized by its high maneuverability, mobility, quick response, automation of combat operations and the efficiency of engaging a broad range of targets.