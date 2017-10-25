Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Il-76 transport aircraft showcase super-maneuverable 'Afghan landings' in drills

Military & Defense
October 25, 18:51 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

A plane weighing about 190 tonnes descends at the maximum of its capabilities and at a large angle

Share
1 pages in this article

ULYANOVSK, October 25. /TASS/. A total of 20 Ilyushin Il-76 heavy transport planes demonstrated landings at steep angles and at super-short distances at the aerodrome in Ulyanovsk in the Volga Region, Russia’s Military Transport Aviation Chief Lieutenant-General Vladimir Benediktov said on Wednesday.

This most complex maneuver dubbed the ‘Afghan approach’ was invented by Soviet military aviation pilots during combat operations in Afghanistan to dodge missile attacks from the ground.

"The crews of two military transport air regiments performed the landing in a single transport formation at reduced intervals and the maximum descent gradient (angle). The so-called ‘Afghan approach’ was developed during the years [of the war] in Afghanistan and was successfully used to rule out the possibility for the enemy’s air defense capabilities to shoot down the plane," the commander said.

Read also

Russia sends Il-76 plane to fight forest fires in Chile

The ‘Afghan approach’ requires true skills from the pilot and maximum concentration, he noted.

A plane weighing about 190 tonnes descends at the maximum of its capabilities and at a large angle, the commander said, pointing out that such flights should be performed in clear skies but the crews successfully handled the task on Wednesday despite the cloudiness.

"This is one of the most intensive techniques of performing take-offs and landings. There were some critical remarks during the drills but I can dutifully say that there are young pilots in the crews who fly skillfully together with experienced pilots," Benediktov said.

The crews of Il-76 planes have made landings in Ulyanovsk without preliminary training. Such intensive landings have never been performed at the Ulyanovsk airfield before, the commander said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
2
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassador
3
Russia’s Il-76 transport aircraft showcase super-maneuverable 'Afghan landings' in drills
4
Russia’s National Guard to form maritime brigade
5
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018
6
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany ties
7
US Congress committee set to hear Kaspersky’s testimony, but date not set yet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама