Russia, Qatar sign agreement on military and technical cooperation

Military & Defense
October 25, 18:04 UTC+3 DOHA

The document was endorsed by Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu and Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah

DOHA, October 25. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar have signed an intergovernmental agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.

The document was endorsed by Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu and Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.

The representatives of Rosoboronexport and the Qatari Defense Ministry signed a memorandum and a frame contract on the military and technical cooperation in the two ministers’ presence.

