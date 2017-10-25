Russia, Qatar sign agreement on military and technical cooperation

First-ever Military Transport Aviation drills with 5,500 paratroopers kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 25, 18:23
Luzhniki Stadium fit to welcome 78,000 spectators at Russia-Argentina football friendlySport October 25, 18:14
Saakashvili files lawsuit against Ukrainian Migration ServiceWorld October 25, 17:51
UK public bombarded by media blitz that Russia swayed Brexit — ambassadorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:42
Putin hopes Steinmeier’s visit will boost Russia-Germany tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 17:09
Saakashvili plans to appeal against revoking his Ukrainian citizenshipWorld October 25, 17:00
Yandex might use Uber technology to work on self-driving carBusiness & Economy October 25, 16:47
Gorbachev and Steinmeier eyeing ways to improve Russian-German tiesWorld October 25, 16:43
Formula One Red Bull’s consultant Marko rules out Kvyat’s return to Toro RossoSport October 25, 16:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
DOHA, October 25. /TASS/. Russia and Qatar have signed an intergovernmental agreement on military and technical cooperation in Doha on Wednesday.
The document was endorsed by Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu and Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.
The representatives of Rosoboronexport and the Qatari Defense Ministry signed a memorandum and a frame contract on the military and technical cooperation in the two ministers’ presence.