Russia reports seven ceasefire violations in Syria

Military & Defense
October 25, 10:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian observers have registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria, while Turkish specialists recorded two breaches

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian observers have registered seven ceasefire violations in Syria, while Turkish specialists recorded two breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission overseeing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered seven shooting incidents in the Aleppo, Homs and Latakia provinces. The Turkish part of the commission reported two violations in the Hama and Damascus provinces," the ministry said. The situation in the de-escalation zones continues to be stable.

Most shooting incidents have been registered in the areas controlled by the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic State terror groups (both outlawed in Russia).

Russian military servicemen have conducted two humanitarian operations in the Aleppo and Homs provinces delivering about four tonnes of food to the local population. Also, Russian doctors have delivered medical care to 174 Syrians.

In May, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, Russia, Iran and Turkey, signed a memorandum on setting up four de-escalation zones in Syria. In mid-September, they announced that all zones were functioning. Three of them operate in Eastern Ghouta (a Damascus suburb), the Daraa province and the area around the city of Homs. The fourth one embraces the province of Idlib and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces.

In October, media reports said that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, discussed the prospects for going over from the de-escalation zones to a more stable political settlement in the country, but no details were announced at that time.

Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
