Russian defense chief highlights development of Russian-Indian military cooperation

CLARK /Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian military cooperation is developing intensively, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Regular meetings between the heads of our two countries based on trust have given a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral ties, including in the defense sphere. We pay special attention to the implementation of the agreements reached at the top level," Shoigu said at a meeting with Indian Defense Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. According to Shoigu, "the Russian-Indian military cooperation is developing intensively."

For her part, Sitharaman noted that Russia is India’s key partner in the defense sphere, adding that strategic cooperation between the two countries will be developing.

The talks between the two ministers were held on the sidelines of the fourth ASEAN Defense Ministers’ and Dialogue Partners' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).