Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense chief highlights development of Russian-Indian military cooperation

Military & Defense
October 24, 14:52 UTC+3 CLARK

Russia is India’s key partner in the defense sphere

Share
1 pages in this article

CLARK /Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian military cooperation is developing intensively, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far East

"Regular meetings between the heads of our two countries based on trust have given a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral ties, including in the defense sphere. We pay special attention to the implementation of the agreements reached at the top level," Shoigu said at a meeting with Indian Defense Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. According to Shoigu, "the Russian-Indian military cooperation is developing intensively."

For her part, Sitharaman noted that Russia is India’s key partner in the defense sphere, adding that strategic cooperation between the two countries will be developing.

The talks between the two ministers were held on the sidelines of the fourth ASEAN Defense Ministers’ and Dialogue Partners' Meeting (ADMM-Plus).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
2
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
3
Russian economy overcomes stagnation — Putin
4
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
7
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама