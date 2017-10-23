Back to Main page
Armenian president ratifies deal with Russia on joint grouping of forces

Military & Defense
October 23, 17:31 UTC+3 YEREVAN

The deal was approved by the republican parliament on October 5

YEREVAN, October 23. /TASS/. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan has signed a law on ratifying the Russian-Armenian deal on the Joint Grouping of Forces, the presidential press office told TASS on Monday.

Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia

"On October 23, President Serzh Sargsyan signed a law on ratifying the inter-governmental agreement on the Joint Grouping of Troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation adopted by the republic’s National Assembly," the press office said.

The deal was approved by the republican parliament on October 5. As many as 87 deputies voted for the ratification of the agreement while seven lawmakers voted against it.

The document was signed in Moscow on November 30 last year and has already been ratified by the Russian side. The deal defines the designation and the procedure of the formation, deployment and use of the grouping that has been set up to ensure military security in the Caucasian region.

