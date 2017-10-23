Russia’s Rostec to open helicopter maintenance center in Mexico

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation and Mexico’s Craft Avia Center will open a helicopter maintenance center in Mexico, Rostec’s press service told TASS. The relevant agreement was reached by head of the Mexican company Jose de Vicente and Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) CEO Andrei Boginsky.

"The Craft Avia Center company approached us offering to distribute the Ansat helicopters on the Mexican market," the press service cited Boginsky as saying. "Craft Avia Center has already started to build an Ansat helicopter maintenance center that will cover an area of 4,000 square meters, as well as a showroom for demonstrating these helicopters and providing responsible storage services," the Russian Helicopters CEO added.

The Russian-made helicopter fleet in Mexico currently includes around 50 Mil Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, as well as two Mil Mi-26 ones.

According to earlier reports, the Russian Helicopters company plans to sign a contract with the Mexican Air Force concerning the maintenance of 19 Mil Mi-17 helicopters. Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Mexico’s Secretary of National Defense Salvador Zepeda are expected to discuss this issue among others at a meeting scheduled to be held in Mexico City of Monday.