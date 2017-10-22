Russia, Mexico discussing contract on post-warranty servicing of Mi-17 helicopters

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters, a leader of the global helicopter industry, said on Sunday it plans to sign with Mexico’s Air Forces a contract for servicing Mi-17 helicopters.

The company conducted repairs of the Mexican Air Forces’ 19 Mi-17/Mi-17-1V helicopters in 2014-2015. Now the repaired rotorcraft are operating in the interests of Mexico’s ministry of national defense. The helicopters are used to extinguish fires and rescue people in emergency situations.

"With the warranty period nearing expiration, we offered the Mexican side our services on technical maintenance of these rotorcraft. Now, the holding company is waiting for an answer from the Mexican defense ministry to its draft contract," the company’s press service quoted Director General Andrei Boginsky as saying.

According to Boginsky, it is planned to address these matters on Monday, when Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov is to meet with Mexican Secretary of National Defense Salvador Zepeda.