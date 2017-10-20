Russian planemaker Sukhoi may start exporting jets to Africa in 2019

SOCHI, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft may start exporting its airplanes to one of African countries, Vice President of the company Nikolai Gladkikh told TASS on Friday.

"Africa is currently under consideration. It is planned now to start producing aircraft in 2018 and to begin deliveries in 2019," the top manager said.

Civilian airplanes will be supplied, Gladkikh said, without naming specific models.