Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet ships enter North Sea

Military & Defense
October 18, 18:05 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

During the sea passage, the corvettes' crews carried out drills on pilotage in narrow waters

Share
1 pages in this article
Boiky corvette

Boiky corvette

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, October 18. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet squadron consisting of the Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes and the Kola tanker has passed through the Kattegat and Skagerrak straits and entered the North Sea, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

Read also

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames

"During the sea passage, the Boiky and Soobrazitelny crews carried out drills on pilotage in narrow waters. Along the route from the Baltic to the North Sea, the ships hammered out scheduled tasks of organizing air, anti-submarine and anti-sabotage defense," he said.

TASS reported earlier that the ships put out to sea on October 14 and headed for the Atlantic Ocean to fulfil the planned tasks of the distant cruise. According to the fleet’s spokesman, "the ship crews will perform a variety of training combat tasks during the cruise, including joint drills on communications, air and anti-submarine defense, as well as replenishment at sea in a number of ways."

Ka-27PS antisubmarine helicopters are on board the corvettes, and their crews will train to search "enemy" submarines, detect surface targets and conduct search and rescue operations.

The main task of the cruise is to secure naval presence in various parts of the Atlantic Ocean.

Read also

Baltic Fleet corvettes destroy air, sea and coastal targets during Zapad-2017 drills

1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest

Baltic Fleet’s air defense crews hit notional enemy’s air targets

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Baltic Fleet
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
2
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
3
OPCW chief warns threat of chemical terrorism very real
4
Two Russian track and field athletes suspended over doping
5
Abu Dhabi police may start using Russian-made flying bikes
6
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
7
Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама