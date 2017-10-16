Back to Main page
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military drills in Kazakhstan

Military & Defense
October 16, 10:29 UTC+3 ASTANA

The maneuvers will be held until October 20

1 pages in this article
© Anatoly Semekhin/TASS

ASTANA, October 16. /TASS/. The Indestructible Brotherhood-2017 drills on the post-conflict settlement involving peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, kicked off in Kazakhstan on Monday.

The maneuvers in southeastern Kazakhstan’s Iliysky firing ground will be held until October 20, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

"The drills involve peacekeeping contingents from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, and police units part of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces," the press service said.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the joint headquarters and the secretariat of the CSTO have been also invited, it said.

The major goal of the drills will be deepening mutual understanding among the CSTO peacekeeping contingents. During the maneuvers, the commanders and staff will practice to prepare for peacekeeping operations and control CSTO units, solve the tasks on localizing conflicts and improving field training during joint actions in tough conditions of Central Asia.

The participants will also train to hold negotiations, accompany humanitarian cargos, patrol and be on duty at observation points and checkpoints, and destroy militants’ training camps. The maneuvers will also involve psychological operations and information warfare units.

According to the scenario of drills, the situation will gradually change due to the massive arrival of refugees. Special attention will be paid to improving cohesion of the peacekeeping contingents.

