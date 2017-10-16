Syrian sappers defuse about 1,000 explosive devices

DAMASCUS, October 16. /TASS/. Syrian sappers with the help of Russian specialists from the International Mine Action Center have defused about 1,000 explosive devices in the inhabited community of al-Mushrifa located in the Eastern Kalamun region, commander of the sapper company, Yail Ali, told reporters on Monday.

"Every day we find 10-15 improvised explosive devices left by militants. We have deactivated nearly 1,000 mines during the mine-clearing operation. They mostly inflict damage on people. Landmines had been planted in buildings, on roadsides and agricultural fields," he said.

According to the commander, only Russia provides assistance in demining Syria’s areas recaptured from militants. "I personally have graduated from the engineering department of a university and then attended a postgraduate course where we were taught by Russian specialists," he added.

The mine-clearing operation in al-Mushrifa is expected to be completed in three days’ time.

Restoration of infrastructure

"With the support of Russian military servicemen, we have restored 50 kilometers of power transmission lines. Our primary task is to bring electricity back to the entire settlement. We start with schools and hospitals, and then power is supplied to dwelling houses," electrician Yahya Annukh told reporters.

The process of restoring infrastructure in the liberated areas is coordinated by Russian military servicemen at the request of local officials. Specifically, the elders of the al-Mushrifa village asked the Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties to provide assistance in mine clearance, restoration of the water supply system and other infrastructure facilities. A total of 5,000 people have returned to the inhabited community, where nearly 20,000 residents lived before the hostilities, during the first stage of demining and restoring the infrastructure.

The Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties will expand its humanitarian activities in the near future. More than 4,000 tonnes of Russian construction materials and special construction equipment due to be dispatched to the areas most affected by terrorists’ actions have been delivered to Syria’s Tartus port.