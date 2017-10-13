Back to Main page
World community misguided on US missile shield capacities — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
October 13, 1:43 UTC+3

A US representative called Russia's findings on its missile defense capacities ‘science fiction’

UN, October 13. /TASS/. The United States manipulates the world community's opinion about the real capacities of its missile defense systems, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly that the results of Russian simulation of how US anti-ballistic missile systems, including those deployed in the Baltic and the Norwegian seas, are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles "have become a subject of heated discussion between Russian and US specialists."

"A US representative called those results ‘science fiction’," Yemelyanov said.

Russian experts compared the results of their simulation with information from US open-access sources. The analysis showed that Russia and the United States use identical software for assessing missile defense capabilities.

"The difference is that US specialists use clearly impossible scenarios and data, this setting the bar too high for its missile defense systems. This is done to manipulate the global community‘s opinion regarding the real capacities of its missile defense systems," the spokesman said.

