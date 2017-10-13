World community misguided on US missile shield capacities — Russian Defense Ministry

US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department officialWorld October 12, 21:28
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizerSport October 12, 21:13
UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:27
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:11
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageantSociety & Culture October 12, 18:21
More than 40,000 people to take part in historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’Society & Culture October 12, 17:59
German CEO gifts Putin with team Germany football shirt and Soviet goalie figureSociety & Culture October 12, 17:40
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCORussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 17:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, October 13. /TASS/. The United States manipulates the world community's opinion about the real capacities of its missile defense systems, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly that the results of Russian simulation of how US anti-ballistic missile systems, including those deployed in the Baltic and the Norwegian seas, are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles "have become a subject of heated discussion between Russian and US specialists."
"A US representative called those results ‘science fiction’," Yemelyanov said.
Russian experts compared the results of their simulation with information from US open-access sources. The analysis showed that Russia and the United States use identical software for assessing missile defense capabilities.
"The difference is that US specialists use clearly impossible scenarios and data, this setting the bar too high for its missile defense systems. This is done to manipulate the global community‘s opinion regarding the real capacities of its missile defense systems," the spokesman said.