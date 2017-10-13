Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to have over 1,000 anti-ballistic missiles by 2022 — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
October 13, 1:44 UTC+3

Their number is expected to eventually surpass the number of warheads of Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, October 12. /TASS/. The number of anti-ballistic missiles of the US missile defense system will top 1,000 by 2022 and will eventually surpass the number of warheads installed on Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"According to our estimates, by 2022 the number of anti-ballistic missiles of the missile defense system will exceed 1,000, and will eventually surpass the number of warheads of Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles," Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly.

He added that this number "poses a threat for Russian deterrence capabilities, especially in the light of continuous work to modernize ABM defense systems."

He said tha the US missile defense system at the moment includes over 30 Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI), 130 RIM-161 Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) ship-based interceptor missile systems and 150 missile defense systems.

"I would like to note that over 60 interceptor missile are deployed in Europe, about 150% - as part of the Asia Pacific regional segment of missile defense," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
2
Flags removed from Russian consulate in San Francisco by US authorities - State Department
3
World community misguided on US missile shield capacities — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizer
5
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
6
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
7
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама