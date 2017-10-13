Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US missile shield spurs arms race, poses threat to humanity — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
October 13, 4:12 UTC+3

Viewing the US missile shield as a purely defensive system that poses no threat to anyone was a dangerous mistake, a spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, October 12. /TASS/. Russia believes that uncontrolled deployment of the US missile defense system poses a threat to international security and spurs an arms race, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly that viewing the US missile shield as a purely defensive system that poses no threat to anyone was a dangerous mistake.

"The Russian Federation believes that the uncontrolled deployment of the US missile shield poses a serious challenge to global security, spurs arms race and constitutes a threat for the entire humanity," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
2
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCO
3
US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN event
4
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
5
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
6
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
7
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exercise
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама