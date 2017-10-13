US missile shield spurs arms race, poses threat to humanity — Russian Defense Ministry

US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN eventWorld October 13, 4:05
UN, October 12. /TASS/. Russia believes that uncontrolled deployment of the US missile defense system poses a threat to international security and spurs an arms race, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly that viewing the US missile shield as a purely defensive system that poses no threat to anyone was a dangerous mistake.
"The Russian Federation believes that the uncontrolled deployment of the US missile shield poses a serious challenge to global security, spurs arms race and constitutes a threat for the entire humanity," he said.