US missile shield spurs arms race, poses threat to humanity — Russian Defense Ministry

UN, October 12. /TASS/. Russia believes that uncontrolled deployment of the US missile defense system poses a threat to international security and spurs an arms race, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly that viewing the US missile shield as a purely defensive system that poses no threat to anyone was a dangerous mistake.

"The Russian Federation believes that the uncontrolled deployment of the US missile shield poses a serious challenge to global security, spurs arms race and constitutes a threat for the entire humanity," he said.